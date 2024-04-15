Israel tells UN it reserves the right to retaliate against Iran

How Iran’s attack on Israel unfolded - minute by minute

Israel has told the UN it has “every right to retaliate” against Iran after Saturday’s barrage of more than 350 drones and missiles.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, told an emergency meeting of the security council on Sunday: “We are surrounded by Iran’s terror proxies. This attack crossed every red line and Israel reserves every right to retaliate.”

Comparing Iran to Nazi Germany, he added: “The Islamic regime of today is no different from the Third Reich and [Iranian Supreme Leader] Khamenei is no different from Adolf Hitler.”

Mr Erdan’s comments come as Israel weighs its options in responding to Iran’s attack on Saturday, which was largely intercepted by Israel, the US, the UK and Jordan.

Joe Biden and other Western leaders have urged Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, but a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said the country’s war cabinet had already approved “offensive and defensive” operations.

The Iranian ambassador to the UN said Tehran had an “inherent right to respond proportionately” if the US was to join any Israeli military operations against Iran.

06:30 AM BST

RAF Typhoons and bionic helmets helped Israel repel drones

Israel and its allies, including the UK, were preparing for 10 days for an Iranian attack, according to a senior US military official.

Israel claims 99 per cent of the more than 330 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles fired from Iran were shot down.

The RAF jets shot down somewhere between 10 and 20 Shaheed “suicide” drones.

Each aircraft has the capability to carry six medium-range and two short-range air-to-air missiles.

Their precision was aided by the Helmet-Mounted Symbology System (HMSS), a “bionic” helmet and support system that lets the pilot “see” through the body of the aircraft, giving them a vital advantage when it comes to split-second decision-making.

Read more about the RAF’s role and the technology behind Israel’s defensive strategies.

06:08 AM BST

Japan’s foreign minister cancels travel plan

Yoko Kamikawa, Japan’s foreign minister, is preparing to shelve a trip to Bahrain amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, three government officials told Reuters.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the change would enable more flexibility in the minister’s schedule to respond to the crisis.

Ms Kamikawa had reportedly planned to visit Bahrain following the G7 foreign ministers summit in Italy between April 17-19, but the trip had not been officially announced by her department.

Japan has joined other global powers and Arab nations in calling for Iran and Israel to exercise restraint.

05:42 AM BST

In pictures: Israelis clean up after Iranian strikes

A view of a crater on a damaged road in the Hermon area - Reuters

Israelis inspect damage at Nevatim Airbase - Reuters

05:11 AM BST

Biden and Jordanian King agree on Gaza aid as they ‘monitor’ conflict

I spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan today about the situation in the Middle East. We agreed to remain in touch over the coming days as we continue to monitor the situation. We also discussed our efforts to increase critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JJqo7trLNv — President Biden (@POTUS) April 15, 2024

04:54 AM BST

Key moments from the UN emergency meeting

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged restraint, telling the emergency meeting that “neither the region nor the world can afford more war”.

“Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate,” he said.

Israel and Iran accused one another of being the main threat to peace in the Middle East.

“The mask is off. Iran, the number one global sponsor of terror, has exposed its true face as the destabiliser of the region and the world,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said.

Mr Erdan asked the Security Council to designate the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic Republic’s ideological army, as a terrorist organisation.

Calling for sanctions, Mr Erdan referred in particular to the “snapback” mechanism that allows members of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - which the United States exited in 2018 - to reimpose international sanctions against Tehran.

Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood said that the US would “explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable”.

03:51 AM BST

Iravani: Iran acted in ‘self-defence’ after UN ‘failed’

Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, has told an emergency meeting that the Islamic republic was exercising its “inherent right to self-defence” when it attacked Israel.

“The Security Council... failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security,” Mr Iravani said.

Therefore, he said, Tehran “had no choice” but to respond.

Mr Irvani added that his country does “not seek escalation or war,” but will respond to any “threat or aggression.”

“It is time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and address the real threat to international peace and security,” he said, lashing out at Israel.

The body “must take urgent and punitive measures to compel this regime to stop a genocide against the people of Gaza”.

03:12 AM BST

Read our front page story: Israel draws up plans to attack Iran

Israel has said it has drawn up plans to attack Iran in response to the unprecedented missile and drone strike.

On Sunday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the country’s war cabinet had approved both “offensive and defensive action” despite warnings from Western leaders.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, called off an immediate retaliation following intervention from Joe Biden, the US president, who asked him to “think carefully” about his next move.

But Israel said that it reserved the right to strike Iran at a “manner and time” of its choosing. It later told the United Nations that Iran had “crossed every red line” in its attack.

Read the full story by Tony Diver and Nataliya Vasilyeva here

02:26 AM BST

Statement on Blinken’s call with Cameron and German minister

Here is a statement on Mr Blinken’s call with David Cameron and the German foreign minister:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding yesterday’s blatant and unprecedented attack by Iran and its proxies on Israel. They agreed on the importance of condemning these attacks in the strongest possible terms and preventing further escalation in the region. The Secretary reaffirmed America’s unequivocal ironclad commitment to the security of Israel, highlighting that we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.

01:48 AM BST

Australia’s PM: Iran’s attack risks ‘great instability and devastation’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned Iran’s attack on Israel on Monday, saying they risked “greater instability and devastation across the Middle East”.

“We continue to support regional security, including that of Israel. We want to see there to be less conflict, not more, and this adds to an incredible risk here,” Mr Albanese told ABC Radio.

In regards to whether Australia would consider any further sanctions against Iran, the Prime Minister said: “These things always need to be considered.”

01:10 AM BST

US Central Command: More than 80 drones from Iran and Yemen destroyed

The US Central Command said on Monday that US Centcom forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, destroyed more than 80 uncrewed aerial vehicles and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel.

The drones came from Iran and Yemen on April 13 and April 14.

Defense of Israel Activities Update



On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six… pic.twitter.com/QYyk01o1Vs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2024

11:59 PM BST

Iran violated international law, says Israel’s UN Ambassador

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accused Iran of violating international law at the Security Council meeting.

He played a video on a tablet, explaining it showed Israel’s interception of Iranian drones above Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, one of Islam’s holiest sites.

“Here, you can look at it,” he gestured with the tablet and told the Iranian ambassador, who was also seated in the Security Council chamber.

Gilad Erdan shows a video of the attack during the UN Security Council meeting - AFP

11:50 PM BST

US House will try to pass aid to Israel

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday he will try to pass aid to Israel this week following Iran’s drone and missile attack.

Mr Johnson, who is struggling to unify the Republican majority, recounted two failed attempts to pass standalone aid for Israel.

“We’re going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together right now. We’re looking at the options, and all these supplemental issues,” Mr Johnson told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures program.

11:44 PM BST

Blinken speaks with Middle Eastern counterparts

Antony Blinken discussed Iran’s attack in separate calls with Jordanian, Saudi Arabian, Egyptian and Turkish counterparts on Sunday, the State Department said.

Mr Blinken reiterated the US does not seek escalation and will continue to support Israel’s defense.

In his call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, he also discussed the need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, protect Palestinian civilians and achieve an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of all hostages, the State Department said in a series of statements.

11:26 PM BST

Strike on Israel was necessary, says Iran’s UN ambassador

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, claimed his country’s action was necessary and proportionate.

He told the Security Council that Tehran does not seek to escalate or start war in the region and that it has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US, but it reaffirms the right to defend itself.

“If the US initiates military operations against Iran, its citizens, or its security and interests, Iran will use its inherent right to respond proportionately,” he said.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani at the Security Council meeting - AFP

11:12 PM BST

Russian Ambassador tries to blame Israel for provoking attack

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya appeared to blamed Israel for provoking Iran’s attack, claiming the war in Gaza was the “deep root” of the crisis.

He called on international leaders to de-escalate the conflict, adding if the UK, France and the US had agreed to condemn Israel’s April 1 attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria, the strike on Saturday could have been avoided.

The strike on April 1 killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and marked a significant shift in the conflict.

10:59 PM BST

US will explore ‘additional measures’ to hold Iran accountable

Robert Wood, Deputy Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council the US will explore further ways to hold Iran to account for its attack.

“Given the threats Iran’s aggressive actions pose for international peace and security, we have a collective responsibility as members of the Security Council to ensure that Iran complies with the council’s resolutions and ceases its violation of the charter,” Mr Wood said.

“In the coming days, and in consultation with other member states, the United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations.”

The Security Council held a meeting following Iran's attack - Anadolu

10:07 PM BST

Hamas presents ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal

Hamas has presented a ceasefire and hostage release deal, Israeli media has reported.

The deal reportedly demands that Israel cease all operations in Gaza and withdraw from urban areas of the territory for a six-week period.

At the end of the six weeks, the proposal stipulates that Israel would exchange 30 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli civilian held by Hamas and 50 prisoners for every captive Israeli soldier.

The terror group’s proposal was reportedly submitted after it rejected a US-mediated deal late on Saturday.

09:43 PM BST

UN chief: ‘The Middle East is on the brink’

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, has warned that the Middle East is facing the threat of wider conflict.

At a UN Security Council session currently underway in New York, Mr Guterres opened by saying: “The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating, full-scale conflict.

“Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate. Now is the time for maximum restraint.”

He also called for an end to violence in the West Bank and for all UN Security Council members to help ensure the unconditional release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and to work for a ceasefire in Gaza.

09:25 PM BST

Suspected Yemeni drone downed over Israel, IDF says

The Israeli military says it has intercepted a suspected drone launched from Yemen near the southern Israeli port of Eilat.

The target entered Israeli airspace from the direction of the Red Sea and was shot down by an Israeli military vessel, an Israel Defence Forces spokesman said.

Footage posted on X by a Times of Israel correspondent shows a large fireball erupting over residential houses.

Additional footage showing an apparent interception over Eilat. pic.twitter.com/hlDbtzv32Q — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 14, 2024

09:03 PM BST

Israel urges UK and France to ‘impose crippling sanctions’ on Iran

Israel’s foreign minister has urged Britain and France to impose “crippling” sanctions on “the Iranian missile project”.

In a post on X, Israel Katz thanked Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, and Stéphane Séjourné, the French foreign minister, for their assistance but added that it was now time for further measures such as tighter sanctions and the proscription of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.

I spoke today with British Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron and French Foreign Minister @steph_sejourne. I thanked them for their assistance in the thwarting Iranian attack on Israel last night, for their steadfast support, and true friendship in times of need 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇫🇷.



However, I… — ישראל כ'ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 14, 2024

08:53 PM BST

US denies receiving Iranian warning of attack on Israel

The US has denied claims that it received an advance warning from Iran about Saturday’s drone and missile attacks on Israel.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, said on Sunday that Iran had given neighbouring countries and the United States 72 hours’ notice that it would launch the strikes.

The move would have ensured that mass casualties and rampant escalation were avoided.

A senior US official confirmed that they had had contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries, but that Iran did not give any advance notification of the strikes or their intended targets.

Iraqi, Turkish and Jordanian officials, however, each said Iran had provided early warning of the attack last week.

08:19 PM BST

Israel’s war cabinet favours retaliation, but is ‘divided over timing and scale’

Israel’s war cabinet favours a response to Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attacks, but is divided over the timing and scale, Israeli officials have said.

The cabinet met on Sunday to discuss a response to Saturday’s attack as the West urged both sides to de-escalate.

Some members of the war cabinet had proposed an immediate retaliatory strike – however, this was called off due to pressure from US president Joe Biden, according to the New York Times.

An Israeli military spokesman later confirmed that plans for “offensive and defensive” operations had been approved, but did not specify if or when they would be implemented.



07:48 PM BST

Donald Trump launches ‘make Iran pay’ fundraising appeal

Donald Trump has put out a fundraising appeal on the back of the Iranian attack on Israel.

In an email, Mr Trump told supporters that America is not safe under Joe Biden and that Iran’s attack on Israel would not have happened if he was president.

Clicking on a “make Iran pay” banner in the email takes people through to a donation page, with suggested amounts ranging from $20.24 to $3,300.

07:37 PM BST

Britain summons Iranian diplomat to the Foreign Office

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires on Sunday after Tehran’s attack on Israel, the Foreign Office has said.

In a statement, a spokesman reiterated the UK’s condemnation of Iran’s actions and said that the UK “will continue to stand up for Israel’s security”.

“At a time of great tension in the Middle East, this was a profoundly dangerous and unnecessary escalation by Iran,” the spokesman added.

The Foreign Office also demanded that Iran take immediate action to de-escalate and “halt its reckless and unlawful behaviour”.

07:07 PM BST

Israel ‘still on high alert’ after Iran attack

Israel is still on high alert after an unprecedented Iranian attack, the IDF’s spokesman confirmed.

In a statement to the media, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Home Front Command rules put in place after Saturday’s attack will continue into Sunday evening.

Israel has drawn up plans for “offensive and defensive” action in response to Iran’s attack, Mr Hagari added, while emphasising that Israel’s main priority is to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

06:58 PM BST

Pictured: Israel gives official statement following unprecedented Iranian attack

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari gives a briefing from Tel Aviv following Iranian attack

06:55 PM BST

Israel ‘approves operational plans for both offensive and defensive action’

The IDF’s spokesman has said that operational plans for both offensive and defensive action have been drawn up over the last two hours.

“Over the last two hours, we approved operational plans for both offensive and defensive action,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

“We will continue to protect the State of Israel, and together with our partners, we will continue to build a more secure and stable future for the entire Middle East.”

06:47 PM BST

Iran ‘poses a threat to the entire middle east’

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, said that Iran poses a threat to the entire Middle East, adding that their plan to attack Israel had “failed”.

“Their (Iran’s) plan failed,” he said.

“Only a few missiles managed to enter the Israeli airspace and caused some very slight damage to the infrastructure of this Air Force base.”

06:22 PM BST

G7 releases joint statement on Iran’s attack against Israel

“We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack. We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security.



With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.



We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.”

05:52 PM BST

Pictured: Israel’s war cabinet convenes to discuss possible retaliation against Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu attends a war cabinet meeting at the Israeli defence ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel

05:48 PM BST

IDF calls up two reserve brigades for ‘operational missions in the Gaza Strip’

The Israeli military has said it is calling up two reserve brigades for operations in the Gaza Strip following an assessment of the war after an Iranian drone and missile attack on Saturday.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement: “In accordance with the assessment of the situation, the IDF is recruiting in the coming days about two reserve brigades for the operational missions in the Gaza Strip.

“Their recruitment will allow the continuation of the effort and readiness to defend the State of Israel and maintain the security of the residents.”

05:31 PM BST

Labour calls for Iranian Revolutionary Guard to be proscribed by the Government

Labour has renewed its call for the Goverment to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said that Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel on Saturday “highlights once again the extreme danger of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)”.

He added that it was for the Government to “come forward with new plans to proscribe them and to deal with this issue of state actors that will behave in this appalling way that wreaks terror on a wider community”.

Mr Lammy also called for further sanctions against Iranian drone technology and said that the Opposition would support such a move.

“It’s time that we stepped up sanctions on those drones, and I hope the government will be coming forward with more plans for that tomorrow,” Mr Lammy stated.

05:19 PM BST

David Lammy says Israel situation is a moment for ‘cool heads’

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, has called for “cool heads” after Israel warned that conflict with Iran “is not over yet” as it considers possible retaliation against Iran for a series of drone and missile attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Mr Lammy also said that the Labour Party had been kept “fully abreast” of British military involvement on Privy Council terms.

He also said it was important for Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, to give a statement to Parliament on Monday about the unprecedented developments over the weekend.

05:06 PM BST

Pictured: Displaced Palestinians attempt to walk back from central Gaza Strip to northern Gaza Strip

Displaced Palestinians trying to walk back from central Gaza Strip to northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, April 14 - Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Displaced Palestinians trying to walk back from central Gaza Strip to northern Gaza Strip - Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

04:56 PM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak is briefed by staff ahead of a call with G7 leaders in response to Iranian missile strikes on Israel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is briefed by staff before holding a call with leaders from the G7 nations in response to the Iran missile strikes on Israel - Luca Boffa / No 10 Downing Street/No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is briefed by staff before holding a call with leaders from the G7 nations in response to the Iran missile strikes on Israel - Luca Boffa/No 10 Downing Street/No 10 Downing Street

04:50 PM BST

Biden’s call with Netanyahu a ‘key factor’ in Israel not launching a retaliatory strike

Joe Biden’s call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, was a key factor in Israel’s decision not to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran on Saturday.

The New York Times reported that “two Israeli officials said some war cabinet members had urged a retaliatory strike, but that was called off after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke by phone with President Biden on Saturday, and because the strikes caused relatively minor damage”.

The Biden statement hints at the point US officials are reportedly making in private — that Israel was able to demonstrate it could defend itself and there was no major damage, so there is not necessarily any need to strike back.

NBC meanwhile reports that a senior administration official and a senior defence official said Israel’s plans to respond were poorly considered, “frenetic” and with the potential to be “catastrophically escalatory”.

Another said of the embassy bombing on April 1: “I don’t think they had a strategy. The Israelis don’t always make the best strategic decisions”.

04:24 PM BST

Israel has chance to form a ‘strategic alliance’ against Iran, Israeli defence minister says

Israel has the chance to form an international alliance against Iran, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said.

Speaking as he visited an Israeli air defence battery with the US ambassador to Israel, Mr Gallant said that joint preparation between Israel, the US and its allies had led to successful interception of Iranian drones and missiles.

“Together with the US and other countries, we have established a strong and powerful alliance, with coordination and synchronization between the defence establishments of the State of Israel, the US and our partners,” Mr Gallant stated.

Mr Gallant’s comments echo those of Israeli cabinet minister Benny Gantz, who said on Sunday that Israel must strengthen the “strategic alliance and the regional cooperation” that allowed it to weather Saturday’s Iranian attack.

03:57 PM BST

Israeli military releases footage of its fighter jets downing Iranian drones and missiles

This is what a 99% interception rate looks like. Operational footage from the Aerial Defense System protecting the Israeli airspace: pic.twitter.com/eAwcUPUDw2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

03:52 PM BST

Pictured: Tel Aviv graffiti depicts Joe Biden as a superhero defending Israel

A woman walks past a mural depicting US president Joe Biden as a superhero defending Israel on a street in Tel Aviv, Israel - Leo Correa/AP

03:23 PM BST

Israel’s most popular politician calls for caution in possible retaliation against Iran

Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet and Israel’s most popular politician, has called for caution when weighing on a possible retaliation against Iran.

Mr Gantz, who has reliably polled 15-20 per cent higher than prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent months, said in a statement released just as the war cabinet was about to convene to decide on a response to Iran that Israel needs to build a regional coalition to “make sure Iran pays the price, in the manner and time right for us”.

That is the strongest indication so far that Mr Gantz, who is often allied with defence minister Yoav Gallant, will be advising the prime minister against an immediate retaliatory strike on Iran.

In a carefully worded statement on Sunday, Mr Gantz made it clear that Israel will respond to the attack at the right time and reminded Israelis that the country has other, arguably more pressing security challenges to face.

“We must remember that we are yet to complete our missions – most importantly, returning the hostages and removing the threat from residents of Israel’s north and south,” he said.

Mr Gantz and Mr Gallant in recent weeks paid rare visits to the United States, and both are believed to have strong ties with the Biden administration.

03:14 PM BST

Pictured: Israelis relax in Tel Aviv after Iran launched drone and missile strikes

People rest on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel - Hannah McKay/REUTERS

A man rides a skateboard in Tel Aviv, Israel - Hannah McKay/Reuters

02:58 PM BST

Borrell calls for ‘extraordinary’ meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for an “extraordinary” meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday to discuss Iran’s attacks against Israel.

“Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region,” Mr Borrell said in a social media post.

02:55 PM BST

Grant Shapps posts operational update

Last night the UK intercepted and destroyed multiple one-way attack drones - launched by Iran and its proxies - that posed a threat to civilian lives in the Middle East.



Additional @RoyalAirForce aircraft were deployed this weekend to bolster our presence. I thank our armed… pic.twitter.com/GRY6ALtGv0 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) April 14, 2024

02:36 PM BST

Pictured: Protest in London

An anti-Iranian demonstration is held outside the Iranian Embassy in London - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

02:33 PM BST

Response from the Middle East

Egypt

Cairo’s foreign ministry expressed its “deep concern” at the escalation of hostilities and called for “maximum restraint”.

Iraq

Iraq’s president Abdel Latif Rashid called for a “reduction of tensions”, warned against the “spread of conflict” and emphasised “the need to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and to find a solution to the Palestinian question, given this is a fundamental element to the stability of the region”.

Qatar

Qatar expressed “deep concern” following the strikes and called on “all parties to halt escalation” and “exercise maximum restraint”. The gas-rich emirate, which has been engaged in weeks of talks with Israel and Hamas and mediated a hostage exchange between Tehran and Washington in September urged the international community to “take urgent action to defuse the tension and de-escalate.”

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its concern at the “military escalation” and called on “all parties to exercise utmost restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war”.

02:30 PM BST

‘The event is not over’, says minister Benny Gantz

Cabinet minister Benny Gantz has said that “this event is not over” and that a regional coalition must be built to “collect the price from them”.

Speaking in a video message, Mr Gantz said: “Faced with the threat of Iran – we will build a regional coalition and collect the price from them, in the way and at the time we see fit; this event is not over – the strategic alliance and the regional cooperation system we have built need to be strengthened right now.”

“We must remember that we are yet to complete our missions – most importantly, returning the hostages and removing the threat from residents of Israel’s north and south,” he added.

השר @gantzbe: "מול האיום של איראן – נבנה קואליציה אזורית ונגבה מהם את המחיר, באופן ובזמן שנכונים לנו; האירוע הזה לא נגמר – את הברית האסטרטגית ומערך שיתוף הפעולה האזורי שבנינו צריך לחזק דווקא עכשיו"@glick_sh pic.twitter.com/2jjOdGmzXN — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 14, 2024

02:24 PM BST

Pictured: Reaction in Tehran over strikes

Iranian lawmakers chant at an open session of the parliament in Tehran as Iran launches dozens of drones toward Israel - Icana News Agency

People gather in Tehran in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' attack on Israel - Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

02:20 PM BST

Rishi Sunak confirms RAF shot down ‘a number’ of Iranian attack drones

Royal Air Force pilots shot down “a number” of Iran’s drones during the overnight attack on Israel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

Mr Sunak said that “the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate” had Iran’s attack on Israel been successful.

The prime minister said he had chaired a Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers on Friday to “agree a plan of action” over Iran’s attack on Israel, and confirmed that additional RAF pilots were sent to the region.

“This is a dangerous and unnecessary escalation which I have condemned in the strongest terms,” he told Sky Newson Sunday.

“Thanks to an international coordinated effort, which the UK participated in, almost all of these missiles were intercepted, saving lives notjust in Israel but in neighbouring countries like Jordan as well.”

“I can confirm that our plans did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones,” he added.

02:16 PM BST

Major Middle East airlines to resume flight

Major airlines across the Middle East announced they would resume operations in the region after cancelling or rerouting some flights.

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, while Etihad Airways was planning to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut starting from Monday.

01:54 PM BST

World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the serious escalation”.

“I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,” he added, calling on parties to “avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East”.

European Union

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on Iran to “immediately cease” attacks. “All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region,” she said.

NATO

NATO condemned Iran’s overnight attack as “escalation” of regional unrest.

“We condemn Iran’s overnight escalation, call for restraint, and are monitoring developments closely. It is vital that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control,” spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said.

01:37 PM BST

Britain is ‘now involved’ in Middle East conflict, warns Ellwood

Britain must accept “we’re now involved” in the Middle East conflict after RAF warplanes joined the mission to shoot down Iranian drones targeted at Israel, a former defence minister has said.

Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister and former chair of the Commons defence committee, warned “nobody was in full control” of the escalating conflict as increasing numbers of countries were sucked into it.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed UK warplanes in Iraq and Syria had been deployed to intercept “any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions.”

Mr Ellwood said: “It’s very clear that Britain will stand with Israel to help defend its guys and its soil along with the United States as well. But we need to recognise we’re now involved in this too.”

Charles Hymas and Amy Gibbons report

01:35 PM BST

Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

Turkey does not want further escalation of tension in the region after Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call on Sunday.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Mr Fidan that its “retaliatory operation” against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

01:28 PM BST

France says its nationals should ‘temporarily leave’ Iran

France on Sunday said that its citizens should temporarily leave Iran, as tensions in the region soar following Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

The French embassy in Tehran “recommends to French residents of Iran who can do so to temporarily leave the country”, the embassy said in a statement on its website. “They are asked to exercise the utmost caution in travel” and “to avoid any gatherings”, it said.

01:27 PM BST

Iraq president warns against ‘spread’ of conflict in Middle East

Iraq’s president Abdel Latif Rashid has called for a “reduction of tensions” in the Middle East after an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel, warning against the “spread of conflict”.

In light of “the latest developments in the region and their repercussions”, Mr Rashid emphasised in a statement “the need to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and to find a solution to the Palestinian question, given this is a fundamental element to the stability of the region”.

01:05 PM BST

Watch: Moment Iranian strikes intercepted over Jordan, Syria, Israel and West Bank

01:02 PM BST

Yemen’s Houthis say Iranian attack on Israel is legitimate

Yemen’s armed Houthi movement has said that Iran’s attack on Israel was a legitimate act in response to a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

A Houthi spokesman added that the Yemeni group had been in direct confrontation with Israel since Oct 7, by attacking the southern Israeli port of Eilat with missiles and drones and by preventing Israeli ships from sailing through the Red Sea.

12:54 PM BST

Iran says neighbours notified of attacks 72 hours in advance

Iran notified its neighbours of its retaliatory strikes on Israel 72 hours in advance, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

“About 72 hours prior to our operations, we informed our friends and neighbours in the region that Iran’s response against Israel was certain, legitimate, and irrevocable,” Amirabdollahian said at a press conference.

12:53 PM BST

Zelensky condemns Iranian attack on Israel

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel, calling for efforts to prevent a further escalation in Middle East conflict.

“Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on Israel using "Shahed" drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same "Shahed" drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes.



Every effort must be made to prevent… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2024

12:36 PM BST

Watch: Sunak calls Iranian attack ‘dangerous and unnecessary escalation’

12:30 PM BST

Sunak pays tribute to RAF pilots

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the RAF shot down a number of Iranian drones in the attack.

Mr Sunak said: “I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our pilots.”

He said lives were saved “not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.

“I can confirm that our pilots did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones,” he added.

Mr Sunak said Iran sent both missiles and attack drones and did not specify how many were shot down by RAF forces.

12:26 PM BST

Iran tells US its attacks will be ‘limited’

Iran informed the US that its attacks against Israel will be “limited” and for self-defence, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran.

12:22 PM BST

Iran vows ‘stronger response’ to any ‘reckless’ Israeli move

Iran’s president has warned Israel against taking any “reckless” action after its overnight drone and missile attack.

Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel on Saturday evening, in retaliation to a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1.

Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, has now warned Israel against retaliatory attacks.

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Mr Raisi said in a statement. Iran has said it is not planning any further attacks.

The Israeli military said “very little damage” was caused by the strikes, and that over 99 per cent of the 300 drones and missiles were shot down by Israel and its allies. But, they added that the “campaign is not over yet”.

World leaders have condemned the attack, with regional powers Saudi Arabia and Egypt calling for restraint.

US president Joe Biden has told Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not participate in any offensive operations.

NATO on Sunday condemned Iran’s attack as an “escalation” of regional unrest and urged restraint on all sides.

12:09 PM BST

German foreign minister says Iran has taken Middle East to the ‘edge of the precipice’

Iran has taken the Middle East to the “edge of a precipice” with its overnight attack on Israel, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

She said Tehran had “plunged an entire region into chaos” and asked all sides to show restraint, adding that the spiralling tensions needed to end.

12:08 PM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of the strikes

People gather around a destroyed building targeted by Israeli air strikes on the village of Nabi Sheet in the Baablbek - AFP

A police officer inspects the remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl - Christophe Van der Perre

12:07 PM BST

Iran summons the British, French and German ambassadors

Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

12:06 PM BST

Italian prime minister condemns attack

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned Iran’s attack and organised a meeting with G7 leaders for later today.

Il Governo italiano ribadisce la condanna agli attacchi iraniani contro Israele. La presidenza italiana del G7 ha organizzato per il primo pomeriggio di oggi una conferenza in collegamento a livello dei leader. Esprimiamo forte preoccupazione per una destabilizzazione ulteriore… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 14, 2024

12:06 PM BST

Jordan says escalation in region would lead to ‘dangerous paths’

Jordan’s prime minister Bisher Khasawneh has said that any escalation in the region would lead to “dangerous paths” and said that there was a need to reduce escalation by all parties.

In remarks to the cabinet, Mr Khasawneh said the country’s armed forces would confront any attempt by any party that sought to endanger the kingdom’s security.

12:06 PM BST

Israel shoots down ‘99 per cent’ of Iranian missiles and drones

Israel and its allies intercepted “99 per cent” of the drones and missiles fired at its territory by Iran on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, said Iran had launched more than 300 drones along with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles but no fatalities had been reported.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, said the bombardment had caused “very little” damage as a result of the “impressive operations” by the IDF and Israel’s allies.

However, Nevatim Air Base, in the south of the country, was hit but its “capabilities were not blunted”, Mr Hagari added. A 10-year-old girl was also injured by fragments of rockets.

RAF jets helped defend Israel from the barrage and are reported to have shot down drones near the Syria-Iraq border, where Iranian proxy groups are active.

12:05 PM BST

A minute-by-minute look at how the strikes unfolded

News of the drone attack on Israel broke on Saturday night just after 9pm.

The drones launched from Iran were seen flying low as they passed over Iraq, with social media awash with clips of the weapons making a loud buzzing noise.

Israeli civilians were warned to stay close to air raid shelters as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the north of the country activated by incoming Iranian drones and missiles.

In the hours following, Israel’s allies condemned the attack and scrambled to help intercept the drones before they could make landfall.

Read how the news unfolded minute-by-minute.

11:56 AM BST

Why has Iran attacked Israel?

On Saturday evening, Iran launched a series of drone, rocket and missile strikes against Israel.

The attack has been seen as an unprecedented escalation in a long-running Middle East conflict that has flared since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Iran’s assault on Israel is the latest development in a long shadow war.

But why this attack - and why now?

Nataliya Vasilyeva, The Telegraph’s Middle East correspondent, takes a closer look.

11:54 AM BST

What happened overnight?

11:51 AM BST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We are continuing our rolling coverage of the aftermath of Iran’s attack on Israel.

Follow for the latest updates.

