How Israel stopped Iran’s missiles

Last night saw more than 350 drones and missiles fired from Iran towards Israel. The intercept rate isn’t officially known yet but given the lack of damage on the ground, the 99 per cent figure in wide circulation seems reasonable.

Irrespective of exact numbers, there are three ways to defeat incoming missiles or drones. In descending order of range they are; on the ground before they are fired, in the air with another missile or gun (hard kill), or in the air using countermeasures/jamming (soft kill).

In a perfect world, destroying missiles before launch is the optimal solution. Shoot the archer not the arrow. Israeli intelligence will now have a good idea of where these missiles came from. Although many will have been fired from mobile launchers and can therefore not be struck back based on this data, the broad areas within Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen will now be known – useful intelligence. But it is also worth acknowledging early how many thousands of these systems Iran has.

Of course, this is not a perfect world, and often a pre-emptive strike is deemed too escalatory. At that point and, as happened last night, you are left with knocking missiles out in the air.

Here, there are two options. Launch fighter jets to conduct air-to-air engagement, or use your own land-based interceptor missiles. Last night appears to have been a triumph of both. US, UK, French and Jordanian fighters all joined the Israeli Air Force, suggesting that there was a high level of preparation and overflight coordination between countries already in place.

As with all engagements, there is no such thing as a probability of kill of 100 per cent, so the further out you can conduct your fighter intercepts the better as it allows time to allocate another system to any “leakers”. You also want those fighters to be out of the way before these leakers get within range of your own ground-based systems to minimise the chance of a blue-on-blue.

Israel’s Air Defence Command has a few options with this. They have a derivative of the ubiquitous US Patriot system called Yahalom, the Arrow missile and David’s sling, both medium-range systems optimised for ballistic missiles, the well-known Iron Dome (shorter range) and then emerging directed energy weapons (lasers). All have different ranges, speeds and intercept capabilities.

All of this requires refined air space management, pre-planned overflight agreements and a crystal clear air picture. The 350 weapons would have at some point been met by at least 350 other missiles, probably closer to 500. Once fighters from all the countries are added in, the air picture is a busy one. If you’re not clear who is doing what, disaster can come next.

The final intercept option is to jam their guidance systems or seeker heads. It’s fair to say that systems which do this are at the higher end of classified technology, which is why as a method, soft kill gets less coverage. I do not know whether any of these systems or technologies were used last night.

Iran would have aimed to overwhelm these layers using a combination of numbers, dispersed firing bearings and a technique called “simultaneous time on top”, where you stagger your firings based on missile speed to ensure they all arrive at the same time. That a couple of ballistic missiles made it through the net will have been because of this. However, if it really was 350 with an intercept rate of 99 per cent, that is remarkable.

Iran would have gained little intelligence from all this except a confirmation that well-run layered defences work. It’s possible that they assessed that a mass firing on this scale was sufficient to achieve their internal objectives anyway and anything that hit after that was a bonus. This is an important and live debate that might determine what happens next (from both sides). Either way, the IDF’s Air Defence Command, Air Force and other countries’ assets will remain on high alert for the next few days until ‘what next’, if anything, becomes clearer.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for the ships at the southern end of the Red Sea who have been operating under similar heightened missile defence conditions since the end of October. And if the hijacking of the MSC Aries in the Strait of Hormuz is a precursor to Iran challenging freedom of navigation there in the same way the Houthis have been doing in the Bab el Mandeb, then we can expect allied resources to be stretched even further than they already are.

