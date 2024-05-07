Israel says video shows tanks seizing Rafah crossing

STORY: The military said forces were scanning the area in the morning after launching a ground and air operation in part of eastern Rafah on Monday (May 6) night, amid diplomatic efforts abroad to achieve a new truce.

The Gaza Crossings Authority said in a statement that Israel's takeover was a "death sentence" against Gazans, particularly the ill and injured.

The Israeli offensive took place as mediators struggled to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and its Hamas foes and as the conflict entered its 8th month.

Throughout the seven-month war, Rafah, the only crossing not run by Israel, has been the main lifeline to the outside world for Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, allowing humanitarian supplies in and transport of patients out during severe shortages and destruction of healthcare facilities.

The Israeli military said a limited operation in Rafah was meant to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas, the militant group that governs the blockaded Palestinian territory.