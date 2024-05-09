Israel says troops have killed 50 gunmen in eastern Rafah

Smoke billows after Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Israeli troops have killed about 50 gunmen since advancing into the eastern part of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip at the start of the week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday evening.

According to army estimates, around 150,000 Palestinians have been evacuated from eastern Rafah since the beginning of the operation.

Israeli soldiers have also advanced into parts of Rafah on the border with Egypt, with the army taking control of the border crossing on the Palestinian side.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli army is not currently planning to extend the call for evacuation to areas of Rafah beyond the east, in light of ongoing hostage negotiations with Hamas.

During the Rafah operation, a further 10 tunnel shafts have also been found and preparations are currently being made to blow them up, the IDF said.

On Thursday, three Israeli soldiers were injured in a booby-trapped tunnel, according to the military. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment.