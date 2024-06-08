Israel says it rescued four hostages alive from Gaza

Andrey Kozlov (C), 27, one of the four Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on 7 October, arrives by a helicopter at the Sheba Medical center in Ramat Gan. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had rescued four Israeli hostages in a "complex special daytime operation" in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The hostages were named as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The hostages were named as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The three men and one woman were kidnapped by the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on October 7, the IDF said.

"We are overjoyed to have you back home," Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, according to his office. He spoke of a "heroic operation."

The IDF, together with the Israeli Security Agency and the Yamam police counter-terrorism unit, carried out the operation involving hundreds of troops on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

They were freed from two different locations in the centre of Nuseirat.

The army had previously announced that it was attacking terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The four are in "good medical condition" and were taken to the "Sheba" Tel-Hashomer Medical Center for further medical evaluations.

The IDF said it will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home.

For Israel this has been the first bit of good news in weeks, as the country has come under severe international pressure over its operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel reported that war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, who was expected to resign from the role in a speech on Saturday evening, cancelled his address after the news of the hostage rescue broke.

The war started on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 people as hostage.

In November there was a temporary ceasefire in which Hamas released more than 100 hostages in exchange for Israel releaseing Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

There are believed to be about 120 hostages from Israel still in Gaza but it is unclear how many of them are still alive.

A helicopter carrying the rescued Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on 7 October, arrives at the Sheba Medical center in Ramat Gan. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had rescued four Israeli hostages in a "complex special daytime operation" in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

