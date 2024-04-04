Israel says plot to attack national security minister foiled

A plot to attack Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's right-wing national security minister, was foiled by Israel's domestic intelligence service, the Shin Bet, according to its own account on Thursday.

The agency said it also prevented planned attacks on the country's international airport and other targets.

Seven Arab Israelis and four Palestinians from the West Bank were detained in connection with the suspected planned operation, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The group had planned attacks on a government building in Jerusalem and army bases, it said. An attack on an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, where Ben-Gvir lives, was being prepared, the agency said.

The group wanted to kill the minister with an anti-tank missile and kidnap soldiers, the Shin Bet, also known as the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), said.

Furthermore, the cell is said to have planned to build a factory to manufacture weapons and train there. At least one of those detained was in contact with a Hamas member in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, 10 suspects were charged in Beersheva. Since the beginning of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre in Israel six months ago, there has been an increase in attacks in Israel.