Israel will respond 'with action, not words,' military spokesman says

Air defense missiles are fired from the Israeli Iron Dome air defence system. Israeli airspace was reopened on Sunday morning following Iran's unprecedented major attack on the country, local media reported following a seven-hour airspace closure. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

An Israeli military spokesman has announced an unspecified response following the major Iranian attack on Israel.

"We will respond to Iran with action, not words," he told the Iranian exile broadcaster Iran International on Sunday, according to a post on social media platform X.

The military spokesman did not go into detail about what Israeli response might look like. Another X post by the army in Farsi stated: "Every action has a reaction, not with words, but with action."

It is as yet unclear how Israel will respond to Iran's overnight attacks, during which around 300 projectiles were fired by Iran and 99% of them were intercepted, according to Israel.

The Israeli war cabinet is meeting from 1230 GMT onwards to discuss how to proceed.

A drone is launched in an undisclosed area in Iran as Iran launches dozens of drones toward Israel. Tasnim News Agancy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa