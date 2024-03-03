Israel refuses to join talks as hopes of cease-fire with Hamas dim: Live updates

Hopes for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza took another setback Sunday when Israel refused to send a negotiating team to Cairo, citing Hamas refusal to release the names of hostages who are still alive.

Representative from Hamas, Qatar and the U.S. are in Cairo for the talks. Multiple Israeli news outlets including the Jerusalem Post were reporting that the Israel delegation will not make the journey until the list is provided and other details of Hamas demands, including the health status of the hostages, are revealed. Israel also wants to know how many Israel-held prisoners would be freed for every hostage released under any deal.

President Joe Biden has been bullish on a deal, saying last week he hoped an agreement could be reached ahead of Ramadan. The Muslim holy month begins in a week.

Israel has said that more than 30 of the 130 hostages held since Oct. 7 are dead. The first phase of the deal in the works reportedly called for the release of 40 hostages, including women, children, the elderly and the sick, in the course of a six-week truce. About 400 Palestinian prisoners would be freed by Israel.

A Palestinian girl carries a child through the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on March 3, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Hamas will make no deal without Israel agreeing to an end to the war in Gaza, CNN reported, citing “a highly placed source” in the militant group. That could be a deal-breaker − Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel won't end the the war until Hamas has been eliminated.

∎ The Israeli military said it has completed up a two-week raid in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, destroying Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites and killing more than 100 operatives.

Netanyahu political rival draws fire for visiting Washington

A top Israeli Cabinet minister headed to Washington on Sunday for talks with U.S. officials over the objections of Netanyahu. The trip by Benny Gantz, a centrist political rival who joined Netanyahu’s hard-line government following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, comes amid deep disagreements between Netanyahu and Biden over how the war in Gaza and a postwar vision for the enclave.

Gantz is set to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Gantz's National Unity Party announced. Netanyahu instructed the Israeli Embassy in the U.S. to withhold any assistance in arranging the meetings, Israel Hayom reported.

"You entered the emergency government to create a consensus during the war," Israeli lawmaker and Netanyahu supporter David Amsalem wrote on social media. "Not to stop the (Israeli military) from winning the war and create an opportunity to lead the process of establishing a Palestinian state that will eliminate the State of Israel!"

