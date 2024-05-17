Israel recovers bodies of three hostages, including Shani Louk

Shani Louk was at a music festival when she was seized by Hamas - Instagram/shanukkk

Israel has recovered the bodies of three hostages who were killed at the Nova music festival, including Shani Louk.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Hamas had taken the remains of the German-Israeli woman, as well as those of Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter, back into Gaza on Oct 7.

The bodies of the three were found by the IDF in Jabalia in northern Gaza, the army said.

Images of Louk’s bloody and twisted body in a Hamas pick-up truck were shared around the world in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

The victims were among more than 360 people killed at the Nova festival, when Hamas terrorists landed paragliders nearby and opened fire on revellers.

Local media said the bodies had been found in a Hamas tunnel.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said that he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“My wife Sara and I grieve with the families,” he said.

“We will return all of our hostages – living and deceased alike.

“I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned our sons and daughters home.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

