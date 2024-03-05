Israel praises UN report about Hamas' sexualized violence on Oct 7

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday praised a UN report showing that members of the Palestinian Hamas movement had committed sexualized violence against Israelis during its October 7 massacre and called on the world to "condemn and punish Hamas."

Five months after the terror attack perpetrated by Hamas and other extremist groups, the United Nations published a paper on Monday that said there were "reasonable grounds to believe" that rapes and gang rapes had taken place in at least three locations during the attacks.

There is also convincing information that sexualized violence was also committed against hostages and that this could be ongoing in Gaza. The report does not have a mandate to name culprits.

The paper also states there is evidence of sexualized violence against Palestinians in Israeli captivity.

The report is of "immense importance," Herzog wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"It substantiates with moral clarity and integrity the systematic, premeditated, and ongoing sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women."

"The world must react strongly by condemning and punishing Hamas," Herzog wrote.

Israel had long accused the UN of failing to respond appropriately to the atrocious crimes of October 7. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday evening that the Israeli ambassador to the UN would be summoned home for consultations.

Among the many criticisms Israel has against the UN, Katz is annoyed that the UN Security Council does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.