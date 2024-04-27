Israel minister says Rafah advance could be delayed for hostage deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz held out the prospect of postponing a planned offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah in the event of a hostage agreement with the Palestinian Islamist Hamas militia.

"The release of the hostages is our top priority," Katz told Israel's Channel 12 on Saturday. Also citing the minister, the Kan channel reported that Israel was prepared to postpone the military operation if a hostage deal was reached.

Hamas said it is currently examining an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of further hostages. Israel expects a response within 48 hours, Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

Israel has said an advance into Rafah is necessary to eliminate Hamas forces, which is the stated goal of its military offensive in the wake of the October 7 attacks in southern Israel.