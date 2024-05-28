Israel Martinez makes court appearance in first degree murder case, enters plea

Israel Martinez made an appearance in court in Rock Island County this morning. He’s accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Giovanni Flores and 19-year-old Zachary Meincke, both of Moline on May 5.

Israel Martinez (Scott County Jail)

Martinez, 20 from Davenport, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. Court records say he waived formal arraignment and reading of the charges and penalties. He pled not guilty and demanded a jury trial. Besides the two murder charges, both class M felonies, he’s also charged with two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm (class X felonies), two counts of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm near an occupied vehicle (class 1 felonies) and one count of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence (class 4 felony).

Martinez continues to be held on no bond, according to court records. He’s set for a pretrial hearing in June.

