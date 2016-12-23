Israel hopes to work with Trump after U.N. settlements resolution office

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel looks forward to working with President-Elect Donald Trump to counter any effects of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," the statement said.

"Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell)