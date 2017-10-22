Israel Folau to miss Australia's end of year tour

SYDNEY (AP) — Israel Folau will miss Australia's end-of-year tour to Japan and Britain, electing to take an extended break from rugby after next weekend's match in Sydney against the Barbarians.

A prolific try-scorer, Folau scored his 12th international try of the season in Australia's 23-18 win over New Zealand in Brisbane Saturday and has started in all 10 of the Wallabies' tests so far this season.

Head coach Michael Cheika revealed Sunday that he had agreed several months ago that the 28-year-old fullback will not take part in the end-of-year tour which involves tests against Japan, Wales, England and Scotland.

Folau also had a chance to play club rugby in Japan under the terms of his flexible contract with Australian Rugby but has decided instead to take a full break from the game.