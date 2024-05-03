Israel files complaint with OECD over Turkey's trade boycott

Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat takes part in a bilateral meeting at the German Ministry of Economy. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The Israeli government has filed a complaint against Turkey with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) after Ankara temporarily suspended trade with Israel due to the Gaza war.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Friday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an "anti-Semitic dictator" who is violating international maritime law and disrupting global supply chains with the trade boycott.

On Thursday, the Turkish government announced it was suspending all trade with Israel until the Israeli government allows unhindered access to Gaza for humanitarian aid.

Barkat wrote that Israel expects the OECD to take action against Turkey for Erdoğan's "delusional decision, which harms the entire European economy."

Erdoğan, in turn, defended Turkey's actions on Friday, saying it was "no longer possible to be patient" in light of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza. The Turkish president has repeatedly accused Israel of committing "genocide" against the Palestinians.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Erdoğan's decision saying it was detrimental to the interests of Turkish people and businesses.

"This is how a dictator behaves," Katz wrote on X.

Erdoğan highlighted a trade volume of $9.5 billion that Turkey is now foregoing. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, trade between Israel and Turkey was worth $6.8 billion in 2023.

Israel was the 12th most important trading partner for Turkey last year.

Meanwhile, observers say that Ankara's decision also reflects domestic political tensions in Turkey.

Opposition parties have been criticizing Erdoğan's Islamic conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) for its continued trade relations with Israel.

In the local elections at the end of March, the AKP was no longer the strongest party in the country for the first time in its history.

The Paris-based OECD brings together 38 countries that are committed to democracy and a market economy.

Alongside Germany, the US and 17 other countries, Turkey is one of the founding members of the organization, which was established in 1961.

Israel has been a member of the OECD since 2010.