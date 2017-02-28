Israel evicts settlers in West Bank

Israeli forces began evacuating nine homes in the West Bank settlement of Ofra, following a Supreme Court decision that ruled they were built on private Palestinian land.

Dozens of settlers and their supporters were protesting on the rooftops as military and police forces handed the evacuation orders to settler leaders and asked them to cooperate peacefully and avoid confrontation.

>>> Read more about the settler evacuation at the AP.

