Israel celebrates US embassy in Jerusalem as Palestinians brace for bloodshed in Gaza

As Ivanka Trump and other American dignitaries take their seats for the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem tomorrow on Monday, Israel's military will be bracing for thousands of Palestinian protesters to try to break through the Gaza border fence.

Five months after Donald Trump defied warnings from around the world and announced he was recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, around 800 American and Israeli guests will gather under a marquee to applaud the official opening of the US embassy.

Just 50 miles away, Palestinians in Gaza have moved forward the date of their largest mass protests in years to coincide with the ceremony. Both sides expect Palestinians will be killed if they approach the thin barbwire fence that separates Israel from Gaza.

The simultaneous events are likely to make an ugly split screen, with television networks showing both celebrations in Jerusalem and bloodshed in Gaza as they unfold a few hours’ drive from each other.

US officials said they were conscious of the jarring contrast but blamed Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, for the violence that has left 53 Palestinians dead in the last six weeks.

“We’re Americans, we support the right to peaceful protest. But the operative word there is ‘peaceful,’” said Victoria Coates, an official with the White House National Security Council. “I think we need to blame that violence not on anything the US has done or Israel has done but firmly on Hamas.”

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza protests began in March

The majority of the Palestinians killed have been unarmed but Israel has said it is justified in using live ammunition to protect the border fence, a policy that has been criticised by Britain and other countries.

Hamas says the protests are peaceful and that its forces are deliberately not bringing weapons. Israel claims Hamas operatives are trying to use the chaos of the demonstrations to infiltrate the fence and carry out attacks.

The Israeli military said that on Friday "dozens of violent rioters" destroyed parts of the crossing where food, goods and fuel enter Gaza from Israel. The crossing will be closed until further notice while the damage is repaired, a spokesman said.

“The Gaza Strip is like a hungry tiger that has been caged and starved and humiliated for 11 years,” said Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza. “That tiger is now out of the cage and on the loose and no one knows what that tiger is going to do.”

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, mused that "hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians might break through the border fence