Israel celebrates heroic raid to free hostages; others call it a massacre

Some militant-held Israeli hostages were among the more than 200 people killed in the Israeli raid that freed four captives and has been lauded as heroic in Israel but described as a massacre across much of the Middle East, Hamas officials said Sunday.

The Israeli operation Saturday involved hundreds of troops and heavy air support that pounded the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"What the Zionist enemy carried out in the Nuseirat area in the middle of the Gaza Strip is a complex war crime, and the first to be harmed by it were its prisoners," said Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades military wing. "By committing horrific massacres, the enemy was able to free some of his prisoners, but at the same time, it killed some of them during the operation.

Obaida added that the operation "will pose a great danger on the enemy’s prisoners and will have a negative impact on their conditions and lives."

Freed were Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. Israeli authorities said all were in good health and being reunited with their families.

Neighboring Egypt and Jordan expressed outrage at the Israeli attack, calling it a violation of international law. Lebanon’s foreign ministry condemned the “massacre." But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained ecstatic Sunday, saying in a social media post that "Happy is the people that is blessed with its heroes. We will continue together to do our utmost to return all of the hostages, and to achieve victory over our enemies."

Developments:

∎ Netanyahu proposed the rescue be dubbed Operation Arnon in honor of the "hero of Israel Arnon Zamora," the commander of the assault force who was killed during the effort.

∎ Sixty-four of the dead were children and 57 were women, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Sunday.

∎ Netanyahu will appoint lawmaker Danny Danon to again serve as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Israeli media outlets reported. Ambassador Gilad Erdan announced a week ago that he would step down after four years; Danon served five years in the post before Erdan.

Palestinians children search through the rubble of their home on June 9, 2024, a day after an operation by the Israeli Special Forces that freed four hostages.

Israeli special forces posed as Rafah refugees

Some special forces slipped into the Nuseirat refugee camp in a car with mattresses on top posing as Palestinians fleeing Rafah, according to Saudi-owned Asharq news channel in a report translated by the Times of Israel. They told locals they were escaping the Israeli attack on Rafah and would be staying in the building near a market − a building where Argamani was being held. The other freed hostages were being held in another building nearby.

Local also said some Israelis entered in humanitarian aid trucks, a claim the Israel military has denied.

Biden, Macron welcome rescue of four Gaza hostages, repeat call for cease-fire

Rafah shelters empty as refugees flee again

Only about 100,000 of the more than 1 million residents and refugees who occupied Rafah a month ago remain in the city, according to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. Rafah, on the Egyptian border in southern Gaza, had become home to Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks that left much of northern and central Gaza in ruins. With Israel military options now focused on Rafah, many Palestinians are heading back toward their destroyed communities, the agency said.

"All UNRWA shelters in Rafah have been vacated. Many of the people who were based in Rafah have fled up the coast seeking safer locations in both Khan Younis and the middle area" of Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

