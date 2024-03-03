Israel bombards Gaza amid truce talks in Cairo

STORY: A Reuters camera along the Israel-Gaza border recorded massive explosions and tanks firing just inside the Palestinian enclave on Sunday.

The scenes of combat come the same day a delegation from Hamas arrived in Cairo for truce talks.

According to U.S. officials, Israel presented a proposal that could halt fighting for up to six weeks, in exchange for the release of more than 130 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

But a Palestinian official told Reuters the deal was "not yet there." From the Israeli side, there was no official confirmation that its delegation was even attending.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military showed its continued strikes on what it says are Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip.

One strike appeared to hit a home on the city of Rafah last night, killing 14 members of the Abu Anza family.

Among the dead were Rania Abu Anza's husband and infant twins, born amid the war.

She asked, "What was their fault? What did a baby like this do? Answer me people, feel for me people, you don't feel anything for us. What are you doing? Watching us?"

According to Gaza health officials, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 70,000 wounded since Israel began its offensive five months ago.

Most of the 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

A different scene in the Israeli city of Sderot on Sunday, just four kilometers from the Gaza border, where schools reopened for the first time since Hamas's October 7 surprise attack.

Eli Irfan is a Sderot resident and mother.

She told Reuters, "It's very scary, we're very much afraid but we're strong. This is our country, we have nowhere to run to."

Most of the city's residents were evacuated after Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli communities, killing 1,200 and abducting more than 200 people.

Gunfire from Gaza can be heard from the school, and echoing over the city.