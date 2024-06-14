ISP-Versailles Post welcomes new troopers

Jun. 14—VERSAILLES — Six probationary troopers recently graduated from the 85th Indiana State Police Academy, Lateral Class. Three of those probationary troopers are being assigned to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and will begin their next phase of training, which includes a two-month field training period while riding with veteran troopers. Upon successful completion of field training, the troopers will be assigned a state patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol.

These officers have already completed more than 800 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal and traffic law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, crash investigation, self-defense, first-responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.

The three new troopers that were assigned to the ISP-Versailles Post are Jacob Lusby, Noah Moore and Bryce Protraffke.

Trooper Jacob Lusby, 26, Milan, is a 2016 graduate of South Dearborn High School, Aurora, Indiana. After high school, Trp. Lusby attended Indiana University East where he attained a bachelor degree in criminal justice. Prior to being hired by the Indiana State Police, Trp. Lusby served as an Aurora Police Officer for nearly five years. Trp. Lusby comes from a long line of law enforcement officers with his grandfather and father both having retired from law enforcement. His brother is a current police officer in Dearborn County.

Trooper Noah Moore, 27, Greensburg, Indiana, is a 2016 graduate of North Decatur High School, Greensburg, Indiana. After high school, Trp. Moore served as a corrections officer for the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office for two years and as a Decatur County Deputy for nearly five years.

Trooper Bryce Potraffke, 26, Milan, Indiana, is a 2015 graduate of Rising Sun High School, Rising Sun, Indiana. After high School, Trp. Potraffke attained an associate degree in criminal justice from Ivy Tech. He then worked for Dearborn County Community Corrections as a field officer before being hired as a police officer with the Rising Sun Police Department. Trp. Potraffke was employed as a police officer with the Rising Sun Police Department and Aurora Police Department for approximately five years total before being hired by the Indiana State Police.

Individuals interested in a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper should visit http://www.in.gov/isp/careers. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and career information about the Indiana State Police Department. — Information provided