ISP rerouting I-74 due to dust storm by Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are urging caution as a dust storm covers Interstate 74 West of Farmer City.

They say the storm is causing zero visibility in the area. Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 159 to Farmer City. Drivers can proceed along Route 150.

Officials with ISP added that there is a large backup on the interstate, and ask drivers to either avoid the area or use an alternate route.

