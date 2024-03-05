ISP investigating the death of Connersville man

Mar. 4—CONNERSVILLE — Special Prosecutor Jason Ray has announced Joshua Lee Farmer, 28, of Connersville, has been charged with the Aug. 16, 2022 murder of Thomas Combs of Connersville investigated by the Indiana State Police and in the Sept. 10, 2022 murder of Joshua Durham of Connersville investigated by the Connersville Police Department.

The Indiana State Police Labratory Division concluded forensic evidence found at both crime scenes linked Farmer to both of the victims, according to a news release from the ISP.

Farmer was arrested and is being held without bond. Farmer had an initial hearing on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police began investigating the death of a Connersville man early Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Indiana State Police detectives from the Pendleton District responded to Dale Cemetery, (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, after receiving a report of a deceased male.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a white male in his early 50s. The victim was identified as Thomas Combs, 53, of Connersville. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner Cord Coyle.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765) 778-2121.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.

— Information provided — Information provided