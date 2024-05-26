ISP investigate fatal motorcycle crash involving officer

MARION, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist involving a Herrin Police Department officer. The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on May 26 near Illinois Route 13.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 was requested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the situation. Officers from the Herrin Police Department, assisted by the Energy Police Department and WCSO, pursued a fleeing motorcycle in Herrin.

‘Pledge dad’ in Mizzou hazing case sentenced to jail, house arrest

The motorcycle continued eastbound on Illinois Route 13 and collided with a parked WCSO squad car at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. This is a developing story, and FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.