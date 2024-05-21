ISP to close roads as motorcyclists make trip to Vietnam memorial in D.C.

EVANSVILLE — The Indiana State Police will close portions of U.S. 41 Tuesday afternoon to make way for hundreds of motorcyclists traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The ISP said U.S. 41’s northbound lanes just south of the highway’s intersection with I-64 will close at 2:15 p.m. Likewise, US 41’s southbound lanes will close at the same time near the highway’s intersection with Warrenton Road as the motorcyclists exit to make a brief stop at the Flying J Travel Center.

At 3 p.m., U.S. 41’s southbound lanes near the Flying J Travel Center will close yet again as the motorcyclists make a planned exit, as will I-64 eastbound in the same area. Each closure is expected to last just 15 minutes, the ISP said in a news release.

The motorcyclists left California on Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. on Friday, according to Ride For the Wall, which organized the trip.

Once there, veterans and supporters will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The site features two black-granite walls engraved with the names of each service member who died or was declared missing during the Vietnam War.

“Individuals planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway,” the ISP news release states. “Parking along I-64 is prohibited. For more information concerning this event, visit rftw.us.”

According to Run for the Wall's website, the trip promotes "healing among all veterans and their families and friends," and promotes an "accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: ISP to close roads as motorcyclists make trip to Vietnam memorial