ISP: Chicagoan arrested after chase in which speed hit 130 mph

Mar. 8—A Chicago man was arrested after leading police on a car chase in Vermillion County on Thursday evening in which speeds hit 130 mph, according to Indiana State Police.

Justyn Culotta, 25, was booked into Vermillion County jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; and operator never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor.

ISP said a trooper about 5:30 p.m. Thursday saw a black Chevrolet Cruze speeding on southbound Indiana 63 near County Road 50 North.

The trooper's radar put the speed of the car at 95 mph in a 60-mph zone, and the trooper went after and caught up with the car, which stopped near County Road 150 South.

However, when the trooper went to approach the car to speak to the driver, the car sped off and turned north on Indiana 63, hitting speeds of 130 mph, state police said.

It then cut through the median and started traveling south on Indiana 63 near County Road 1550 North. At this point, it had mechanical issues and stopped.

State police and Vermillion County deputies then arrested the driver. The passengers in the Cruze were taken into custody by deputies for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, state police said.