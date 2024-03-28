Isotopes unveil new LED stadium lighting system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes and the City of Albuquerque unveiled another enhancement to the fan experience with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system at Isotopes Stadium. The new custom-designed lights are comprised of approximately 186 fixtures.

The new system increases light levels more uniformly throughout the ballpark improving visibility for fans and players to track the baseball while minimizing glare. “Major league baseball asked to put in a bunch of new standards for minor league facilities across the country, and one of them includes lights, certain light levels, and certain types of lights,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Traud says that most stadiums across the country have already converted to the new lighting system. The Isotopes’ first game of the season is against the El Paso Chihuahua on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

