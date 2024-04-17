'Isolated tornadoes': Severe weather forecast to hit Ohio this afternoon and evening

A severe storm is heading toward Ohio this afternoon.

The system will enter the western part of the state after lunch and won't leave eastern Ohio until sunset, according to Brian Mitchell, a meteorologist who works in the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"They do have all three main hazards with the storms: high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes," Mitchell said.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following Ohio counties: Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Crawford, Marion, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Morrow, Knox, Wyandot, Seneca, Huron, Lucas, Wood, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Hancock, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Stark and Mahoning.

Storm could last several hours this afternoon and evening

Ohioans living west of Ohio 4 should expect the storm to be at its most severe from about 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"West of a line from Sandusky to Marion," Mitchell said.

The center of the storm will likely cross North Central Ohio around dinner time.

"We're looking at Interstate-77, Akron and Canton areas, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.," Mitchell said.

'Strong and potentially damaging winds'

The temperature is forecast to remain near 70 during the thunderstorms.

Overall rainfall is expected to be about a quarter-inch, with heavier showers in portions of the storm.

"Strong and potentially damaging winds with it," Mitchell said. "We do have a chance of hail, and any storm like that has the potential to form a tornado."

AEP is preparing for Wednesday afternoon's storms

Today's expected storms are being watched closely by AEP Ohio, the energy company has announced on its website.

"AEP meteorologists are monitoring a broken line of severe storms expected to develop and track through Ohio this afternoon through evening," the website reads. "Scattered 60-70 mile per hour wind gusts and isolated tornadoes could cause power outages."

The utility provider has crews standing by to address any power outages that may occur.

The company is also "encouraging customers to be ready by reviewing their preparedness plans and securing any loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and toys that could become airborne."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio will see storms this afternoon that have potential for tornadoes