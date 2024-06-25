What are isolated thunderstorms? Here's what to know for Arizona's monsoon season

Driving down the highway, you may find yourself passing through odd pockets of rain. Wiping away heavy rainfall one moment and passing a vibrant rainbow the next.

For Arizonans who are sick of the dry heat, these small storms may provide a brief reprieve from the summer sun. But when the uncertain weather causes you to wonder if you should wear a raincoat or sunglasses when you leave the house, it is important to understand what these storms are and how they will affect your day.

Isolated thunderstorm is a term commonly used by meteorologists during the summertime. But what does it really mean? Here's everything you need to know about isolated thunderstorms.

What are isolated thunderstorms?

Isolated thunderstorms are short-lived compared with more extreme thunderstorms, according to Britannica. These storms are also more localized, causing rain to fall in a concentrated area. They also usually create nonviolent weather on the ground.

These storms are often formed when there are light winds and high moisture at low and middle levels close to the ground.

Warmer weather is a driving factor in triggering isolated thunderstorms. Therefore, these summer storms typically occur in the late afternoon and early evening when surface temperatures are the highest.

Are isolated thunderstorms dangerous?

As isolated thunderstorms tend to be quicker and less extreme than other thunderstorms, these storms are usually not dangerous.

Although there is always a possibility of danger associated with unexpected weather, it is advised to be cautious when traveling through these storms.

What is the difference between isolated thunderstorms and scattered showers?

Scattered showers cover more land, meaning more people will face a rain-soaked day while isolated thunderstorms affect much smaller patches of land.

Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Salsalari reports that an isolated thunderstorm has a coverage of between 10 and 20% while a scattered storm covers 30 to 50%.

William Churchill, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, adds that the percentage number you see on a forecast does not always correspond to coverage. Further out, it may refer to the likelihood of any precipitation. However, as you get closer to a day-of forecast, the number will likely refer to coverage and therefore indicate whether to expect scattered versus isolated storms.

USA Today reporter Anna Kaufman contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What are isolated thunderstorms? What Arizonans must know for monsoon