Strong isolated storms move tomorrow, record heat possible this weekend

It’s feeling warmer today, with a few isolated showers or storms possible this evening.

Update 10:30 p.m.:

Spotty rain from Wednesday evening is falling apart, but new storms are possible on Thursday afternoon.

Strong isolated storms, with heavy rain are possible.

While we need rain, the scattered nature of tomorrow’s storms will mean not all of us get it.

Meanwhile, expect four hot days ahead, record heat possible this weekend with a 100+ heat index each of the next four days.

Next week looks wetter and not as hot.

Original Story:

Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few areas could get brief downpours during dinner or bedtime while other areas will stay mostly dry.

Tomorrow, it’s hotter yet, with 100+ heat index numbers.

That is before the best chance of rain in a while.

Tomorrow afternoon, scattered rains and storms may occur, and there’s even a risk of hail.

With the nature of tomorrow’s rain, some areas could get soaked while others stay dry.

We heat up to near records this weekend with drier conditions.

And a potentially wet next week with the assistance of tropical moisture.

