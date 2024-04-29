Isolated showers targeting two areas of Central Florida

Parts of Central Florida have a chance to see isolated showers.

Those showers will move onshore to the Space and Treasure Coasts, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperatures will hover around the low-to-mid 80s across the area before dropping to the 70s after sunset.

The beaches have a moderate risk of rip currents, while the ocean has poor boating conditions.

Most areas will remain dry overnight, but rain showers along the coast can’t be ruled out.