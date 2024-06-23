Isolated showers and storms continue through the week

Showers and storms developed once again this evening across the state. However, it was much calmer than previous days. Flood Watches and Warnings have also been issued, especially across burn scar areas. Temperatures also climbed 5-10° across portions of the state compared to this time yesterday.

Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week, with highs back into the 90s and 100s for most of New Mexico. Very isolated storm chances will still be possible next week, with the driest day on Tuesday. A monsoon pattern sets up again late next week, bringing increasing chances for rain Wednesday evening through the end of the week.

