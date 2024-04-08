Gunfire at Clackamas Town Center; shoes left behind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire erupted outside the Clackamas Town Center early Sunday evening, leaving bullet casings strewn about the parking lot — along with a pair of shoes — but no injuries.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Though no one was injured, Sgt. Nate Thompson told KOIN 6 News “multiple things were hit.”

Evidence markers noting bullet casings were scattered in the parking lot outside the Cheesecake Factory.

Evidence markers note shell casings in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center outside the Cheesecake Factory, April 7, 2024 (KOIN)

“We’ve located several bullet casings. There was a pair of shoes left behind,” Thompson said. “There’s multiple things that were hit. So we’re still working through what all was hit and what all was damaged.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News said there was “an associated vehicle” connected to the incident.

One witness who spoke with KOIN 6 News, John, was out to dinner with his girlfriend when “we started hearing gunshots.”

John heard the first shots outside the Clackamas Town Center — “there’s probably about 10 rounds there” — and he immediately went into action.

“Everybody was trying to preserve life. That’s what was going on,” he said. “I just seen the trees over there and my natural instinct was just to dive in there. She was coming with me.”

Thompson said deputies got to the mall within minutes. “At this point in time they did not locate any victims or suspects at the mall.”

Investigators interviewed several witnesses who were still at the mall. They’re working to gather video evidence from the cameras to piece together what happened.

At this point, the sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.

“There is always that chance when you come here,” John said. “Generally, this is a family oriented, safe place to come.”

