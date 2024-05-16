'Isolated event:' Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Orange Park

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in the Jefferson Avenue area of Orange Park.

When deputies arrived they found a 41-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

“There is no immediate threat to the community as a result of this incident,” CCSO said. “This was an isolated event, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is diligently working to gather more information.”

Law enforcement has identified what they believe are all people involved in the shooting. Interviews and further investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this incident you are asked to contact Detective Youngblood with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or via the Safer Watch App.

