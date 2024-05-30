'This isn't justice' vs. 'No one is above the law': Cincinnati reacts to Trump verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Here are some early reactions from Greater Cincinnati:

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican who lives in Cincinnati's East Walnut Hills neighborhood: "This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Dems invented a felony to 'get Trump,' with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome. This isn't justice, it's election interference."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, who represents Northern Kentucky: "Guilty on 34 counts, but no underlying crime," he wrote on X. "Partisan hacks serving as judges, investigators, and prosecutors have turned our legal system into a farce at both the state and federal level."

David Taylor, R-Amelia, the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District: "Joe Biden and the liberal media have made it clear − they will do everything in their power to stop President Trump from returning to power. Today − Biden’s corrupt and politically motivated justice system convicted President Trump. I have and always will be very clear on this: I am in full and complete support of President Trump and look forward to his appeal of this decision."

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Mount Washington, who represents Cincinnati, eastern Hamilton County and all of Warren County: "No one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump."

