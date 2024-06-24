‘It isn’t cool now:’ Jacksonville sheriff comments on fatal shooting of local rapper Julio Foolio

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters condemned on Monday the gun violence in Tampa over the weekend that killed local rapper Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones.

Waters said his office will now be on alert for possible retaliatory shootings locally.

Jones’ attorney told Action News Jax he was shot in an ambush-style shooting.

It happened in a Tampa hotel parking lot. Waters said his detectives will assist Tampa police with the investigation.

Jones’ longtime attorney said he was celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jones posted to social media that he was kicked out of an Airbnb because there were too many people.

Julio Foolio is known for popular rap videos with controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

Waters spoke out against the violence after announcing the unrelated arrest of a Jacksonville police officer for DUI.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Because it isn’t cool now. It’s over now. It’s over from him. It’s permanent and now we have to deal with the mess. Cleaning it up. Hopefully we can stop it from happening in the future,” Waters said.

So far, no arrests have been made, but there’s been speculation about who could be behind it.

What the sheriff had to say about a video dropped by a rival gang just hours after the deadly shooting.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.