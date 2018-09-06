New islands are being left behind by rapidly retreating Arctic glaciers

There are three new islands in the thawing Arctic, each left behind by melting glaciers.

As warming masses of ice retreat away from the rugged outcroppings at the edge of the Devon Ice Cap in the Canadian Arctic, glaciologist Mauri Pelto recently spotted on satellite images the "release," or freeing, of these three new islands, and posted the images online. This geographic transformation is a continuation of the accelerating change now unfolding in the Arctic, where things are warming over twice as fast as the rest of the planet — and in some places even faster.

"The far north Canadian Arctic is one of the most quickly warming places in the world," Luke Copland, who researches glaciers and ice caps at the University of Ottawa, said in an interview.

This warming air is simply accelerating the melting of the massive Devon Ice Cap, said Copland.

The three middle arrows show the rocky points in 2000 that became islands by 2017. More

Image: MAURI PELTO/landsat

The three new islands may not be giants, but they certainly aren't small. These isles are around half a kilometer across, Pelto, the director of the North Cascades Glacier Climate Project at Nichols College, said in an interview.

"On an average island you could fit a small town," noted Copland. "These are not tiny pieces of rock."

"This is probably the biggest group [of islands] I’ve seen being released," added Pelto.

The retreat of these glaciers is enhanced by a feedback loop, known as the albedo effect, which is the ability of land to reflect sunlight back into space — and thus reduce warming. Snow is a superb sunlight reflector, but warm temperatures melt snow, leaving the glaciers to absorb heat and melt even faster.

As the image above, from August 14, 2017, shows, there's little bright snow over the surface compared to 17 years earlier.

"That's certainly not a good sign for any glacier," said Pelto.

A NASA graph shows the decreasing mass of Greenland's ice sheets since 2002. More

Image: nasa

The glaciers might be getting hit from the bottom, too. To the east, in Greenland, scientists have observed relatively warmer ocean waters seeping up into the bottom of ice sheets. As freshwater melts into the ocean, it stirs up ocean waters, which eats away at the ice.

"We could get melting from the top down, and the bottom up," Martin Sharp, who researches glacier-climate interactions in the Canadian Arctic, said in an interview.