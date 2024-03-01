Islanders defeat New Orleans 81-54 at American Bank Center
Islanders defeat New Orleans 81-54 at American Bank Center
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
There's a lot at stake in 2024 for workers, investors, and businesspeople. Here's a concise guide to the issues that matter.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
The lander made history for being the first American hardware to reach the lunar surface since 1972 and the first privately built spacecraft to land on the moon. Before Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission, no lander had ever used this combination of propellants.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
American health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to a 2% goal has stalled.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Elon Musk's crusade against the extremism research organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) will have its day in court on Thursday. Elon Musk's X sued the CCDH last year, accusing it of "actively working to assert false and misleading claims about X." The nonprofit, formed in 2018, conducts research on social media platforms to track hate speech, extremism and misinformation.
The Army-Navy game’s future as a standalone event and its relevance in the CFP’s selection of the 12-team field is up in the air in this new era.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.