A island in Manatee County once planned to be a state park is now for sale for $75 million

A proposal by the state of Florida to purchase Rattlesnake Key for a new state park has fallen through, and the lush Manatee County island is now up for sale to private enterprise.

The state appropriated $23 million to purchase Rattlesnake Key in 2022 for conservation purposes, with $2.3 million in additional funding pledged by Manatee County, but those plans fell apart after a $7.6 million appraisal of the island attained by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection led to a lowball offer that was quickly rejected.

The $23 million in funding will revert to the state on June 30, records show. State officials had also included a separate $8 million funding request as a part of the 2024-25 budget with intent to make an offer for Rattlesnake Key.

Florida pulls back purchase plans

Rattlesnake Key has been a part of the DEP's Florida Forever Program acquisition list of target properties for 26 years, but the appraisal attained by the DEP significantly lowballed the purchase price regardless of available program funds, according to Environmental PR Group Owner Honey Rand, who represents the island's owners.

"The person that is responsible for acquiring lands at DEP gave the appraiser some direction and sent him out, but we feel like the information provided to the appraiser was insufficient for the property and the appraiser came back with a very low valuation," Rand said. "The money had already been allocated by the Legislature, but they came back with something in the $7.6 million range. The answer to that was 'no.'"

Along with state funds, Manatee County had previously approved a 10% match for the park, up to a limit of $3 million. The county will go back to the drawing board now that initial plans have been nixed.

Negotiations with the land owner is ongoing, but Rand said that private interests are now making offers to purchase Rattlesnake Key and surrounding islands.

Owners are asking for $75 million for Rattlesnake Key and surrounding islands for private enterprise, although have indicated willingness to honor the sale of the island to the state for the $25 million that had previously been pledged.

"The cost to buy Rattlesnake has remained the same over the years, and the owners are still willing to honor that price for the state and Manatee County," Rand said. "In June, when the new budget kicks in, Rattlesnake will go back on the market with a new price and could potentially be sold to a private owner."

'It would be priceless down the road'

Longtime fishing charter captain, Scott Moore, said the potential preservation of Rattlesnake Key would protect valuable fisheries and safeguard a piece of old Florida for generations.

Moore supports the state's original plans to purchase Rattlesnake Key and create a state park that works as a part of a system with other protected lands in Manatee County and the surrounding area. He said the key serves as a valuable fishery for mullet, snook, redfish, trout, grouper and snapper.

He called the $25 million asking price "a bargain."

"It would be really beneficial to Manatee County," Moore said. "Those shorelines are fish-producing shorelines. To me, they need to buy all of it. If not, I really think that it would be a loss."

"It's worth $100 million when you think about it," he said. "I'll be dead and gone, but people will still be able to enjoy old Florida. There is no other shoreline on this side of the Skyway. We've been very fortunate. People in a three to four county area, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, would be able to enjoy a piece of old Florida for generations. It would be priceless down the road."

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said county commissioners are likely to revisit the matter again soon, upon approval of the state budget.

Manatee County has agreed to spend millions in voter-approved funds to purchase hundreds of acres of land along the Manatee River for environmental protection. Those purchases include the Crooked River Ranch as well as 98 acres of land next to the Emerson Point Preserve.

"Preserving Rattlesnake Key is a high priority for the Manatee County Commission," Van Ostenbridge said. "We were happy to be partners with the state in the first attempt to purchase the island and we will continue to work hard to protect the key from potential development. I camped on Rattlesnake Key as a child, and I want to ensure that future generations have the same opportunity."

