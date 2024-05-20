Island Coast High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Island Coast High School Class of 2024 graduated Sunday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 320 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

Members of the 2024 graduating class from Island Coast High School celebrate at commencement at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The school was founded in 2007.

The school's mascot is the Gators, and the colors are green and gold.

Island Coast High is off De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral.

Carolina Acosta from Island Coast High School reacts at her graduation commencement at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

See dozens of photos of the ceremony and celebration:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Island Coast High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos