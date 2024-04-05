Island car usage down according to traffic survey

Between June 2022 and June 2023, car usage has gone down by 6% overall, according to the Better Journeys Project in Guernsey.

The local charity surveyed traffic once a month on the island with the help of around 50 volunteers.

During that year, motorbikes were up by 23%, cycling was up by 26%, and walking was up by 35%.

The surveys take place in different areas of St Peter Port.

Barrie Duerden, committee member for the charity said the aim was to identify that there is an issue with traffic: "It's mainly around many more people than need to driving their cars every day, so we'd like to bring that to the attention of people".

Volunteer and Deputy, Lindsay de Sausmarez said reduced car use was good news for the island when it came to housing as "car use is a very space-hungry thing."

"The more people that feel able to take alternative forms of transport for some of the journeys, the more space that frees up for other things".

Volunteer, Matt Smart said he wanted to see change: "When people see people like us, doing things like this, it's about trying to take people's cars away, which it isn't all all."

"It's an amazing island, fresh air all over the place, it would be a shame to have that diluted".

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related links