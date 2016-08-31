Russia says it killed IS spokesman al-Adnani in Syria strike

CORRECTS NAME SPELLING - This undated image posted online Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, by supporters of the Islamic State group on an anonymous photo sharing website, shows Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, IS's spokesman and chief strategist, who laid out the blueprint for the extremist group's attacks against the West. The IS-run Aamaq news agency said Tuesday, Aug 30, 2016, that al-Adnani was killed while overseeing operations in northern Syria, without providing further details. (Militant Photo via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says its airstrike killed the Islamic State group's spokesman and chief strategist.

The Defense Ministry says in a statement on Wednesday that its intelligence has confirmed that a Russian airstrike on Aleppo province killed 40 IS militants, including spokesman Abu Mohammed al-Adnani.

His death is a major blow to the extremist group, which has been on the retreat in Syria and Iraq.

The United States said it launched an airstrike targeting al-Adnani in the Syrian city of al-Bab, which is northeast of Aleppo. Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said on Tuesday the U.S. was "still assessing the results of the strike."

Al-Adnani persistently called for attacks against the West.