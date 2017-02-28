ISIS Straps Explosives on Puppy, Sends It To Iraqi Militia

The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, sent a puppy strapped with explosives to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), according to a video released by the militia. This appears to be to first instance where the terrorist group has used an animal as a suicide bomber.

The pup survived the attack after being spotted by PMF members. The Arabic-language video showed three militia members bent over the pup tied with four bottles filled with a white and yellow substance — believed to be explosives — and electrical wires attached.

“This is the latest from Daesh, abusing an animal,” one of the soldiers said, using the Arabic acronym for the Sunni group, according to Iraqi News.

“What sin did it commit?” another soldier reportedly questioned.

The explosives were defused before it could cause any harm to the puppy.

In the past, the militant group is reported to have used children and mentally-challenged people as suicide bombers to carry out attacks and has even made minor boys behead hostages accused of spying.

An ultra-militant offshoot of the al Qaeda, ISIS took control of vast chunks of Iraqi and Syrian territories in 2013 and 2014. It has since maintained presence in both countries. Several air campaigns have since been launched to attack the militant group, which is responsible for waging a sectarian campaign of bombing against Shiites and U.S. forces.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the country’s air force to attack ISIS-held areas in neighboring Syria after the group claimed responsibility for several deadly car bombings across Baghdad, which killed dozens of people.

"We are determined to chase terrorism that tries to kill our sons and citizens wherever it is found, so we gave orders to the air force command to strike Islamic State positions in Husseibah and Boukamal inside Syrian territory as they were responsible for recent bombings in Baghdad," Abadi said. "The heroes of the sky executed the operation and responded to the terrorists with amazing success."

Related Articles