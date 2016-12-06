New ISIS Spokesman Calls For Attacks On The West, Iran, Russia, Turkey

The new chief spokesman for the Islamic State group (also called ISIS) promised attacks on the United States, Russia, Europe and Iran in his first address to the terrorist outfit’s followers, which was released Monday by ISIS’s al-Furqan media division.

The audio recording named Abu Hassan al-Muhajir as the successor to Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike near al-Bab, Syria, on Aug. 30.

In a chilling message — titled “For You Will Remember What I Tell You” — aimed at the West and ISIS's regional adversaries, Muhajir called on the group's fighters to target its enemies. According to a translation by Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, Muhajir said in the message: “We will attack them in their own countries. Your operations make a difference … change the situation. Attack them in their markets, roads, clubs and any unexpected location and burn the ground under their feet.”

While Muhajir promised attacks on U.S., Russia, Europe and Iran, he called for immediate attacks on Turkey when he told ISIS supporters to target “the secular, apostate Turkish government in every security, military, economic and media place, even every embassy and consulate that represents it in all the world's countries.”

Turkey’s secular laws have made it the target of the extremist group repeatedly. In a November address, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi asked ISIS fighters to “unleash the fire of their anger” on Turkish troops. He added: “Turkey entered the war with the Islamic State with cover and protection from Crusader jets… Put it on your list of battlefields.”

Turkey has troops stationed near Mosul, Iraq — one of ISIS’s crucial battlefields. Turkey is also facing the terror group in neighboring Syria where the government, rebels that oppose and ISIS are in a three-way fight. While Russia has backed President Bashar Assad’s government forces in Syria — against ISIS and rebel forces — the U.S. has backed the rebels, against ISIS and government troops.

Related Articles