After ISIS: For Iraqis, reconciliation in Mosul will be challenging, and vital

The colonel is a quintessential Iraqi military man: shaved head, bushy black mustache, and very proud of how the Iraqi Army has rebuilt and “proved it is professional” in the fight to oust the Islamic State from Mosul.

Yet even though he has no doubt that ISIS will soon be crushed in its last urban stronghold in Iraq – the old city warren of western Mosul, where the jihadists first declared their caliphate in 2014 – he lets out a big sigh when asked if he is optimistic about the future.

Like many in Iraq, the colonel is wary that the challenges of reconciliation and winning the peace in Mosul and across the complex ethnic mosaic of Nineveh Province will be harder than winning the war.

Recommended: How much do you know about the Islamic State?

That matters, because this symbol of ISIS rule in Iraq was a mixed city with venerable institutions, and is a gauge of Iraq’s ability to recover from its jihadist trauma. The stakes are high, to avoid a repeat of the ethnic and sectarian fighting and Sunni disenfranchisement that helped spawn ISIS and spread its reach in the first place.

“I can’t guess or imagine the next stage, because everyone follows his own decisions, his own sect, his own interests,” says the career officer, who asked not to be named but counts personally killing 35 jihadists in Iraq since 2007. Insurgents back then killed his father.

Military victory in Mosul is “progress for the Army itself, but politicians” create continuing barriers to reconciliation, he says.

Today in Washington, top officials from the US-led, 68-member alliance fighting ISIS, who are meeting for the first time in two years, are hearing a pep talk about the Trump administration’s boosted effort to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Analysts say military defeat of the jihadists in Iraq and eventually Syria may be inevitable. But they warn that the multiple strands of ethnic friction that predate ISIS remain, and have been exacerbated by years of the jihadists’ occupation and their targeting of Christians, Kurds, Shiites, fellow Sunnis, and a host of minorities who inhabit this region of northern Iraq

That means, despite local reconciliation efforts that succeeded in liberated cities like Tikrit – where Sunnis and Shiites made amends despite a massacre in 2014, using a peacekeeping mechanism detailed by the Monitor – the task is far more complicated in and around Mosul.

“There are a lot of problems in Mosul and in Nineveh that have been disguised by IS. These problems are still there,” says Renad Mansour, a fellow at Chatham House, the London think tank.

“Politicians have used [ISIS] as a way to excuse all these other problems, to excuse the economy, land claims, and disputed territories,” says Mr. Mansour. “You do have the traditional inter-sect [problems] – Sunni-Shiite problems, Shiite-Kurdish problems – but you also have intra-sect problems that I think are bigger now than they ever were since 2003.”

Of those intra-sect problems, Shiite factions in Baghdad fight for influence, with some calling for national reconciliation with Sunnis and Kurds, while others don’t. The northern Kurdish regional government also feels political divisions.

Mosul and its mostly Sunni population are still reeling from the shock of nearly three years under brutal ISIS rule. The initial welcome extended to the Islamic State in Mosul in 2014 had been a reaction to the heavy-handed security measures employed by Shiite-led security forces under orders from the Shiite then-prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki.

POLITICAL PLAN IS LACKING

And yet despite conciliatory, nationalist words from Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is also from Iraq’s majority Shiite sect, there is no plan in Baghdad to step up the minority Sunnis’ representation in government. Nor is there any desire to compromise much with Kurds over disputed territories. And in Mosul and beyond, there are few Sunni leaders who can claim to speak for their people.

“We have a very clear military solution, a clear military victory ahead,” says Mansour. “But there’s not an accompanying actual [political] plan the sides are agreeing on.”

That means the post-ISIS world of Mosul and the region is full of potential flashpoints, as professional peacemakers assess their best means of encouraging reconciliation, working with limited means to quell fires of revenge and anger made worse by the ISIS presence.