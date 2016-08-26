After ISIS: Clearing mines amid the rubble of war

BASHIR, Iraq —A group of Kurdish men arrive at sunrise, at an undisclosed location in Kirkuk Province, just steps behind the front lines of battle. They work quickly in the sweltering heat.

Explosives are carefully piled in trenches and tied together so they will all blow up at once.

Then, after a successful detonation, the men bow their heads for a moment of silence, to remember a colleague who died the day before, more than 180 miles away.

But these men aren’t soldiers. They are a demining team made up mostly of Kurdish civilians.

An Iraqi official checks in on progress made by the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action in its efforts to demolish explosives left by ISIS. He walks along the trenches and hills behind the frontline, and a hill fortified by Peshmerga forces to prevent ISIS from getting a view of the demining teams.

The man they remembered was a British national who had been in Ramadi, a city west of Baghdad, who had been attempting to deactivate an unexploded device when it blew up and killed him.

Demining teams in Iraq work to clear bombs, mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and unexploded ordinance (UXOs) left in territory recaptured from the Islamic State.

Their work is personal. Some have lost friends or loved ones to ISIS; others want to do their part to make sure their country is safe again; some just need the work.

There are at least three million internally displaced people in Iraq, according the United Nations Office for Coordination of Human Affairs (UNOCHA). But before people can go home, it is up to mine-clearing specialists to inspect and clear towns and villages of explosives.

In the town of Bashir in Kirkuk, a community of Shia Turkmen was forced to flee when ISIS took over in June 2014. But in May, Bashir was liberated by joint Peshmerga forces and Popular Mobilization forces, which are typically recruited from Shia Muslim communities.

Bashir, Iraq, a town formerly populated by Shia Turkmen, has been ravaged by foreign airstrikes and fighting since ISIS took over two years ago. The town is deserted, and demining teams have not yet been able to sweep through the homes, but are working instead on the surrounding farmland.

The battles have left the streets like a ghost town. Clouds of dust swell up as military vehicles drive through. And with the exception of a few police keeping watch, no one is home. Many structures in Bashir have been flattened by coalition airstrikes. Bullet holes adorn the walls of homes and businesses.

Despite the heat, an older man and several young teenagers sit out on blankets in front of a building reduced to a pile of rubble. One of the boys, Hussein, told Yahoo News that he came back to try to rebuild his house.

Many Iraqi displaced are desperate to return to their homes, and some will still come back just to see what is left. A team from the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD) was able to enter Bashir in July. Guarded by Shia Turkmen militia on one side and Kurdish Peshmerga on the other, they have been working to clear the area of explosives.

Demining is a humanitarian mission. The U.S. State Department funds several global demining organizations. In 2015, with congressional approval, it made grants of at least $25 million to groups working in Iraq.

“It’s a fine line between military and civilians,” a State Department representative in Washington, D.C., told Yahoo News. “[On] the humanitarian assistance part, we have a lot of coordination meetings together. We rely on our military colleagues to provide an update.” Before civilians can be sent in to do the work, military operations have to be complete.

Just after dawn on Wednesday, the demining team rigs together the explosives it has collected in the previous week to detonate and destroy them behind the frontlines. The fortified positions are held by Kurdish Peshmerga forces.