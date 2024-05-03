Student of the Week logo

This week's Greer's Flooring America/Courier & Press Student of the Week winner is from North High School.

Isaiah Farrell garnered 66 percent of the more than 3,400 votes cast at courierpress.com and on the Courier & Press app.

Here's what a North High School representative said about Farrell in the nomination:

North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Isaiah is a member of the Math Academic Team, State qualifier for Business Professionals of America, 1st Saxophone Chair for ISSMA All-State Band, and the Drum Major of the ISSMA 2023 Class B State Champion Green Brigade Marching Band. He will be attending Indiana University in the fall where he will be studying Applied Physics.

Other nominees this week were:

Adam Burke, Mount Vernon High School

Nova Casey, Central High School

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations are accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Isaiah Farrell voted Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week