Isabella Dalton is Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for March

Isabella Dalton is the Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for March.
She is the daughter of Timothy and Tammy Dalton and is a senior at Hillsdale High School, where she is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, a four-year member of Student Council, and is the senior class president. She is a four-year varsity athlete in both volleyball and softball.
Dalton has been a four-year honor roll student and earned All-Ohio Second Team and honorable Mmention honors in softball.
In her free time she enjoys reading and environmental/wildlife conservation.
Following graduation, Dalton plans to attend the University of Findlay, majoring in middle childhood education or Malone University, with a major in wildlife biology.
