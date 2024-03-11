Isabella Dalton is the Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for March.

She is the daughter of Timothy and Tammy Dalton and is a senior at Hillsdale High School, where she is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, a four-year member of Student Council, and is the senior class president. She is a four-year varsity athlete in both volleyball and softball.

Isabella Dalton

Dalton has been a four-year honor roll student and earned All-Ohio Second Team and honorable Mmention honors in softball.

In her free time she enjoys reading and environmental/wildlife conservation.

Following graduation, Dalton plans to attend the University of Findlay, majoring in middle childhood education or Malone University, with a major in wildlife biology.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Isabella Dalton is Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for March