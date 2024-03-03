An ISA tax raid would be a disaster for us

The Chancellor is considering the introduction of a “British ISA” in this week’s Budget. Its aim would be to encourage investment in domestic firms. He has remarked that it fell into the category of “things that might appear in the budget”. He should think carefully before doing so.

Two versions of the scheme have been floated. The first, an additional £5,000 allowance for investing in British companies on top of the existing ISA scheme, is mostly harmless. People would still be free to invest as they would elsewhere, but would have an incentive to keep more of their money in British assets.

This isn’t cost-free. Everyone living in Britain is already hugely exposed to the performance of the British economy; their job, their wages, their tax bills and public services are all tightly linked to whether the UK is in a boom or a bust. Investing in assets overseas is a way of hedging against Britain doing poorly. If Britain takes a hit and sterling drops, your UK assets are worth less; you can draw on your overseas holdings to tide you over.

In this context, it’s worth noting that British stocks have not performed particularly well, with the US S&P 500 significantly outstripping the FTSE 100 over the past 20 years. Diversification has been a prop to living standards, with lucrative foreign investments paying for a stream of imports.

But at least in this version of the scheme you’d still be able to hold overseas assets in your main ISA balance. That’s not true for the alternative proposed by a long list of fund managers and City bigwigs. In that version, the existing ISA scheme would be replaced entirely with one where only UK equities could be held inside the tax-free wrapper.

This would be a complete disaster, hugely magnifying each of these problems. Blocking tax-efficient investment in overseas assets would put a little more money into less profitable British schemes, and heavily discourage saving. It would also leave savers with worse returns, making them more dependent on state largesse in times of need. There is no good economic rationale for this.

It’s certainly true that Britain has a chronic problem of under-investment. Pick any year since 1980, and the chances are that we’ll rank at the very bottom of the G7 for investment as a share of GDP. Our saving rates are nothing to write home about either.

Our businesses struggle to build workplaces and fill them with equipment, and our government seems to be incapable of finishing infrastructure projects on time and on budget. Small wonder productivity is so low, or that the state is tempted to try to intervene.

A “British ISA”, however, is pure cargo-cult economics. The world is awash with capital-seeking profitable opportunities, and British savers are already heavily over-exposed to their home market. If there were good projects crying out for investment, they would be funded. The problem is that these opportunities are lacking.

If we want British companies to invest more, we need to actually let them invest. Remove the planning restrictions that mean they can’t build the factories, offices and warehouses they need to expand. Fix the energy policy mess that means we’ve got the most expensive electricity for industrial users in Europe, and stop loading hidden regulatory costs on businesses in mad attempts to micromanage the economy.

The problem for Britain is not that people are investing in Nvidia or Apple, but that Britain has no Nvidia or Apple to offer. Hammering savers with schemes mimicking the effects of capital controls or forced savings won’t fix this any more than they fixed the socialist economies that tried them before us. It would, however, mark the end of the Conservatives as a free market party.

