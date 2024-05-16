Irvington man accused of burglarizing home on Lee Circle Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after entering a home without permission, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 7000 block of Lee Circle Drive W., around 11 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a home burglary.

Officers found that a man had “unlawfully entered” the home, which was in the area that the man lived in.

31-year-old Derrick Thomas Cumbie, of Irvington, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.

