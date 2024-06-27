Irving police arrest suspect involved in Chick-fil-A double murder

Irving Police Department arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in a Wednesday afternoon double homicide inside of a Chick-Fil-A.

Here is what we know about the suspect and the incident.

Shooting at Irving Chick-Fil-A

According to reports, Irving officers responded to call about a shooting at a Chick-fil-A in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Two victims were shot dead on the scene.

The names of the victims were not released.

The murder suspect

Irving police arrested Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, who was booked into the Irving jail around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Argueta fled the scene before officers arrived. According to WFAA, he was last seen driving a silver 1997 Honda four-door car with the license plate number GVH-6205.

According to WFAA, an arrest affidavit said Argueta's spouse worked at the Chick-fil-A. Argueta entered the restaurant with a handgun and shot and killed the two victims.

The affidavit said Argueta's spouse witnessed the shooting and identified Argueta as the shooter.

Police said they believe this attack was targeted and that the incident did take place inside the business.

Argueta was charged with capital murder.

UPDATE: We have identified the suspect & need everyone to be on the lookout for OVED BERNARDO MENDOZA ARGUETA, 37 yo. Last seen driving a silver 1997 Honda 4-dr, TXLP#GVH6205. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND OR CONTACT THE SUSPECT, but call 911 immediately if you know his whereabouts pic.twitter.com/oA4ULNlbYX — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) June 26, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gunman accused of killing two inside Irving Chick-fil-A arrested